Primetime Ratings: Fox’s Live ‘Passion’ Does Decent

There was a virtual three-way tie for the broadcast ratings title Sunday, with CBS, Fox and NBC doing identical 1.4 ratings in people 18-49, according to Nielsen’s overnights. CBS put up a 5 share, while Fox and NBC showed a 4.

CBS got a healthy lead-in from NCAA basketball, which did a 3.0 at 7 p.m., before 60 Minutes rated a 1.7, up from last week’s 1.1, when the NCAA hoops selection show was the lead-in, and Madam Secretary a 1.2, flat with its last airing. The Good Wife was up 11% to 1.0, and Elementary, running 10:30 to 11:30 p.m., was down 27% from its last airing at 0.8.

Fox’s The Passion, a live musical in New Orleans tied to Palm Sunday, did a 1.6. It had reruns leading in.

On NBC, repeats of Little Big Shots led into a new episode, which registered a 2.6, down 7%. The Carmichael Show scored a 1.4, up 8% from what two episodes averaged last week. Crowded, in its regular slot premiere did a 1.0, down 38% from what two episodes averaged March 15, and Hollywood Game Night a 0.7, down 22%.

On ABC, America’s Funniest Home Videos rated a flat 1.1 and Once Upon a Time a 1.1, down 15%, then The Family was down 13% at 0.7, and Quantico was off 9% to 1.0.