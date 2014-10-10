Primetime Ratings: Fox’s ‘Gracepoint’ Struggles in Second Week

With its second episode, Fox’s event series Gracepoint showed no signs of recovering from its tepid premiere, drawing a 0.9 Nielsen rating among adults 18-49 Thursday night—down 25% from last week. The decline came despite Gracepoint’s lead-in, Bones, holding even at 1.5 for the third straight week. Fox averaged a 1.2 rating and 4 share, tying with NBC for third place among the broadcasters.

NBC’s The Biggest Loser was down one tenth from last week at a 1.2. New comedy Bad Judge was even with last week’s premiere at 1.3. Fellow freshman comedy A to Z declined 17% from its premiere to 1.0. Parenthood was even with last week at 1.3.

ABC finished second with a 2.8/9. Grey’s Anatomy was down 8% from last week at 2.4. Scandal declined 12% to 3.0. How to Get Away With Murder declined 6% to 3.1.

CBS topped the night with Thursday Night Football, which drew an 11.2 metered-market overnight rating. The network averaged a 3.6/11 in primetime.

The CW averaged a 0.6/2. The Vampire Diaries was down two tenths of a point from last week at 0.7. Reign was even with last week at 0.4.