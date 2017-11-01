Primetime Ratings: Fox Rolls With World Series

Fox was the big winner in Tuesday ratings, as a thrilling Game 6 of the World Series led the network to a 5.1 rating in viewers 18-49, and a 19 share. The other networks were playing for scraps, with NBC emerging as runner-up with a 1.3/5.

Halloween also affected the ratings scene, with much of the viewing public out trick or treating, at least during the start of prime.

The World Series game took up Fox’s prime. The Dodgers beat the Astros to force a Game 7, going down tonight.

On NBC, a repeated The Voice did a 1.0, before This Is Us fell 26% to 2.0 and Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders slipped 27% to 0.8.

CBS did a 1.1/4. NCIS dropped 14% to 1.2, Bull was down 17% to 1.0 and NCIS: New Orleans was off 18% at 0.9.

ABC was at 0.8/3. The Middle decreased 15% to 1.1 and Fresh Off the Boat slipped 10% to 0.9. Black-ish fell 17% at 1.0 and The Mayor lost 13% for a 0.7, then Kevin (Probably) Saves the World posted a flat 0.6.

Telemundo did a 0.6/2, as did The CW, which had The Flash off 30% at 0.7 and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow down 20% at 0.4.

Univision posted a 0.4/2.