Primetime Ratings: Fox Rocks With Pre-Season Football

Fox was the big winner in Thursday ratings, riding pre-season football a gaudy 1.7 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and an 8 share. That beat the 1.0/5 put forth by CBS.

Fox had Eagles versus Browns throughout its prime.

CBS had comedy reruns, then Big Brother down 6% at 1.6, followed by a SWAT repeat.

ABC and NBC did a 0.5/2. ABC had The Gong Show at 0.5, off 38% from its last airing, and The Story of the Royals at 0.5 from 9 to 11 p.m.

NBC showed an Ellen’s Game of Games repeat, then a Trial & Error double run, including the finale. Both Trial & Error episodes did a 0.4, down from last week’s 0.5 and 0.4. A Law & Order: SVU repeat closed out prime.

Telemundo rated a 0.5/3 and Univision a 0.4/2.

The CW did a 0.2/1 with repeats.