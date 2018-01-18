Primetime Ratings: Fox Rides Hot ‘9-1-1’ to Win

Fox won a close ratings race Wednesday, as a potent 9-1-1 led the network to a leading 1.4 in viewers 18-49, according to Nielsen’s overnights, and a 5 share. That topped the 1.3/5 that ABC and NBC put up.

On Fox, The X-Files grew 10% to 1.1 and cop/fire drama 9-1-1 climbed 20% to 1.8. Fox recently renewed 9-1-1 for a second season.

On ABC, The Goldbergs went up 13% to 1.7 and Speechless increased 18% to 1.3. Modern Family grew 13% to 1.8 and American Housewife ticked up 8% to 1.3, before Match Game closed out prime at a flat 0.8.

NBC had The Blacklist at 1.1, then Law & Order: SVU at 1.4 and Chicago P.D. at 1.4. All three shows were up a tenth of a point.

CBS did a 1.2/4, with The Amazing Race up 7% to 1.5, SEAL Team up 22% to 1.1 and Criminal Minds at a flat 1.0.

The CW rated a 0.4/1, with Riverdale at 0.5 and Dynasty at 0.2, same as their last new airings last month.