Primetime Ratings: Fox Rides Gordon Ramsay to Win

Fox had top honors in Wednesday prime ratings, MasterChef leading to a 0.9 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 5 share. Fox was virtually level with CBS, which did a 0.9/4.

MasterChef posted a flat 1.0 on Fox while Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back lost 10% for a 0.9.

On CBS, Big Brother ticked up 7% to 1.5 and TKO: Total Knock Out fell 25% to 0.6. A SEAL Team rerun closed out prime.

NBC did a 0.8/4. World of Dance rated a 1.0 in its new time slot and Reverie a flat 0.4. World of Dance rated a 1.2 Tuesday, leading out of America’s Got Talent.

Telemundo scored a 0.6/3 as El Senor de los Cielos garnered a 0.7.

ABC was at 0.6/3 with repeats.

Univision was good for a 0.4/2.

The CW did a 0.2/1. The premiere of legal drama Burden of Truth got a 0.2 and The Originals climbed 50% to 0.3.