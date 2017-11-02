Primetime Ratings: Fox Rides Game 7 to Big Win

Fox was a big winner in Wednesday prime ratings, riding the final game of the World Series, won by—spoiler alert!—the Houston Astros. Fox had a 7 rating in viewers 18-49, and a 24 share. That beat ABC’s 1.0/4. Fox had a 5.1/19 the night before with Game 6.

The competition was hurt by the World Series’ final game.

ABC saw The Goldbergs fall 14% to 1.2 and Speechless down 18% to 0.9, then Modern Family off 12% at 1.5 and American Housewife down 8% at 1.2. Designated Survivor posted a flat 0.8.

CBS was at 0.9/3. It had Survivor off 12% at 1.5, then repeats of SEAL Team.

NBC did a 0.7/3. The Blacklist was down a tenth of a point at 0.8, and reruns of Law & Order: SVU and Chicago P.D. followed.

Telemundo did a 0.6/2 and Univision a 0.4/2.

The CW rated a 0.4/1. It had Riverdale at a flat 0.6, then Dynasty at a level 0.2.