Primetime Ratings: Fox Returns Animation Domination Lineup Mostly Down

With baseball playoffs over, Fox returned its regular Sunday "Animation Domination" lineup, which finished with a third-place 1.9 rating/5 share with adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

The Simpsons returned down 17% to a 2.5, while Bob's Burgers was off by 5% from its last original four weeks ago to a 1.8. American Dad fell 10% to a 1.9 and Family Guy returned even with a 2.5.

NBC lead the night with Sunday Night Football, drawing a 4.6/12. NBC will have official numbers for the Indianapolis Colts-Houston Texans game later on Tuesday. Football Night in America drew a 2.8.

CBS finished second with a 3.3/8, partially inflated by NFL runover by roughly an hour. 60 Minutes, which aired at 8 p.m., drew a 3.2, Amazing Race had a 2.8 at 9 p.m. and The Good Wife posted a 1.6 at 10 p.m. A repeat of The Mentalist aired at 11 p.m.

ABC was in fourth with a 1.6/4, as its entire lineup rose from last week. Once Upon a Time was up 5% to a 2.3, while Revenge improved 21% to a 1.7 and Betrayal upticked 11% to a 1.0.