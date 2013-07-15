Primetime Ratings: Fox Repeats Win Sunday

Fox's night of repeats were good enough to lead all the

networks on Sunday with an overall 1.2 rating/4 share with adults 18-49,

according to Nielsen overnight numbers.





CBS edged out ABC second with a 1.1/3, as Big Brother

dropped 10% to a 1.9.





ABC, in third with a 1.0/3, saw Whodunnit rise a

tenth from last week to a 1.1. Celebrity Wife Swap also improved 33% to

a 1.2.





NBC rounded out the night with a 0.7/2. Crossing Lines

fell a tenth to a 0.5.



