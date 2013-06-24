Primetime Ratings: Fox Repeats Tie ABC Premieres

Repeats of Fox's Sunday lineup were able to tie ABC's

premieres for first on Sunday with an overall 1.1 rating/4 share with adults

18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

The premiere of ABC's Whodunnit? drew a 1.3 rating at

9 p.m., while Celebrity Wife Swap's debut in its new Sunday time slot

also garnered a 1.3, down 19% from its last original in March.

NBC's two-hour Crossing Lines premiere drew a 0.7,

tying last summer's debut of Saving Hope as the lowest Big 4 drama premiere

ever. NBC managed to come in third with a 0.8/2.

CBS aired all repeats.