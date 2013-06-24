Primetime Ratings: Fox Repeats Tie ABC Premieres
Repeats of Fox's Sunday lineup were able to tie ABC's
premieres for first on Sunday with an overall 1.1 rating/4 share with adults
18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.
The premiere of ABC's Whodunnit? drew a 1.3 rating at
9 p.m., while Celebrity Wife Swap's debut in its new Sunday time slot
also garnered a 1.3, down 19% from its last original in March.
NBC's two-hour Crossing Lines premiere drew a 0.7,
tying last summer's debut of Saving Hope as the lowest Big 4 drama premiere
ever. NBC managed to come in third with a 0.8/2.
CBS aired all repeats.
