PrimetimeRatings: Fox Repeats Tie With ABC
Fox's repeats tied
with ABC's night of originals for the Sunday win, with a 1.4 rating/4 share in
the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. ABC's Secret
Millionaire was even at 1.5, while Extreme Makeover: Weight Loss Edition
was down a tenth to a 1.4.
CBS came in third
with a 1.1/3. Big Brother was down four tenths from last Thursday's
premiere for a 2.2. That was also down 12% from last summer's Sunday premiere.
NBC was in fourth
at 0.9/3. Dateline was down three tenths to a 0.8.
