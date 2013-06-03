Primetime Ratings: Fox Repeats Lead Sunday

Fox won a slow Sunday, airing repeats for an overall 1.3

rating/4 share with adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.





CBS' repeats put the network in second with a 0.8/2, but landed

it in first with total viewers with 5.33 million.





NBC was the only network to air original programming with

the Women's Concert for Change special, which drew a 0.8 from 9-11 p.m.

ABC aired repeats for an overall 0.6/2.



