Primetime Ratings: Fox, NBC, Univision Split Win

Fox, NBC and Univision split the Monday ratings title, each one posting a 0.4 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 2 share.

Fox had reruns of 9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Lone Star.

NBC had an American Ninja Warrior rerun and coverage of the Democratic National Convention at 0.3

On Univision it was La Rosa de Guadalupe, Medicos and Como Tu No Hay 2 all at 0.4. La Rosa and Medicos were up a tenth and Como was flat.

ABC, CBS and Telemundo all posted a 0.3/2. ABC had reruns before its convention coverage got a 0.3.

CBS had reruns before its convention coverage got a 0.2.

On Univision it was Exatlon Estados Unidos at 0.4 and Cennet at 0.3, then Enemigo Intimo 2 at 0.3. All three were level with last week.

The CW got a 0.2/1. A Whose Line Is It Anyway? repeat led into Penn & Teller: Fool Us at its usual 0.2.