Primetime Ratings: Fox, NBC Tie, 'Dance' Stumbles

Fox and NBC tied for Tuesday night with a

2.1 rating among adults 18-49, with NBC garnering the most total viewers at 7.5 million.

America's

Got Talent at 9 p.m. was the night's top show averaging a 2.7 and 10.5 million viewers. Nonetheless, the talent showcase was down 4% in viewership from

last week. Minute to Win It, despite

a ratings jump from a 1.6 in the first half-hour to a 2.1 in the second, sunk

10% from last week.

So You Think You Can

Dance is going strong for the season -- up a notch from last week

with 2.1 and 6.1 million viewers -- but last night's

penultimate episode still marks a 25% drop from last summer's performance finale,

its lowest-rated yet.

CBS came in behind Fox and NBC, with Big Brother, up slightly from last week with a 2.4 and 7 million viewers. The network also had repeats. ABC also ran repeats.

CW's Plain Jane

may finally be embarking on a slow climb to success, with a 0.5 rating in the 18-49

demo and 1.23 million viewers. The makeover show built on last week's modest

improvement, up a notch in the adult demo rating and increasing its audience by

nearly a quarter from its premiere two weeks ago.