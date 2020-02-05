Primetime Ratings: Fox, NBC Split Win on State of the Union Night

Fox and NBC split the Tuesday prime ratings battle, both notching a 0.9 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 4 share. President Trump’s State of the Union address took up part of the broadcast networks’ prime.

Fox had Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back up 33% to 0.8 and the State of the Union at 0.9.

NBC had Ellen’s Game of Games at a flat 1.0 and two hours of the presidential address at 0.9 and 0.8.

ABC and CBS both got a 0.5/3. ABC had comedy reruns, then State of the Union at 0.5 and 0.6 from 9 to 11 p.m.

On CBS it was an NCIS rerun, then State of the Union at 0.5.

Univision did a 0.4/2. Ringo was down 17% at 0.5 before Univision went with the speech.

The CW and Telemundo both did a 0.3/2. The CW had The Flash down 33% at 0.4 and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow at a flat 0.2.

Telemundo had Exatlon Estados Unidos at a flat 0.4 before President Trump came on.