Primetime Ratings: Fox, NBC Split Tuesday Win

Fox and NBC both rated a 1.0 in viewers 18-49 Tuesday, per the Nielsen overnights, and had a 5 share. The Masked Singer was robust on Fox, while the holiday special Ellen’s Greatest Night of Giveaways performed on NBC.

Trailing those two was ABC at 0.6/3.

The Masked Singer lost 11% for a 1.6 and the finale of The Moodys went up 67% from the night before for a 0.5.

Ellen’s Greatest Night of Giveaways, with Ellen DeGeneres and pals giving away gifts to surprised people, got a 1.2. The show continues Wednesday. The Voice shot up 20% to 1.2 and Making It was a flat 0.5.

ABC had comedies, including The Conners at 1.0 and Bless This Mess at 0.6, both down a tenth. Mixed-ish slid 17% to 0.5 and Black-ish grew 20% to 0.6, before Emergence posted a level 0.5.

CBS got a 0.5/3 with repeated dramas.

The CW did a 0.4/2. The Flash climbed up 20% to 0.6 and Crisis Aftermath Part 2 a 0.2, same as Part 1.

Univision scored a 0.4/2 and Telemundo a 0.3/2. On Univision it was Ringo, La Rosa de Guadalupe and El Dragon all at 0.4. Ringo lost a tenth and the other two were flat.

On Telemundo it was El Sultan and the premiere of Decisiones: Unos Ganan, Otros Pierden at 0.3 and El Senor de los Cielos at 0.4. El Sultan and El Senor were flat.