Primetime Ratings: Fox, NBC Split the Win

Fox and NBC were on top of Wednesday’s prime, both networks posting a 1.0 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights. Fox had a 5 share while NBC’s was a 4. The runners-up were ABC and CBS at 0.6/3.

Fox offered the season premiere of MasterChef, which took up all of the network’s prime space. Last spring’s MasterChef premiere also landed a 1.0.

NBC had the premiere of American Ninja Warrior from 8-10 p.m. at 1.2, down 14% from last spring’s debut. The series premiere of tech drama Reverie scored a 0.6.

ABC aired comedy repeats throughout prime.

CBS had a SEAL Team repeat, then some fresh Code Black from 9 to 11 p.m. at 0.7, down 13%.

Telemundo scored a 0.5/2 and Univision a 0.4/2.

The CW weighed in at 0.2/1 with a Supergirl repeat, then The Originals at a level 0.3.