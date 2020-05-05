Primetime Ratings: Fox, NBC Split Monday Win

Fox and NBC split the Monday prime title, both networks posting a 0.9 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 5 share.

Fox had the 9-1-1 finale at a flat 1.2 and a 9-1-1: Lone Star repeat. Connie Britton was on 9-1-1.

NBC had two hours of The Voice up 11% to 1.0 and Songland at a level 0.6.

CBS got a 0.7/4 and ABC a 0.5/3. CBS had two episodes of The Neighborhood at 0.9 and 0.8, down from last week’s 1.0, then All Rise at 0.6 and Bull at 0.7, those two flat.

ABC had The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart at 0.6 and 0.5 across two hours, virtually flat with last week’s 0.6. The Baker and the Beauty rated a flat 0.5.

Univision scored a 0.5/3 and Telemundo a 0.3/2. Univision had Te Doy La Vida at a flat 0.5 and Amor Eterno down 14% to 0.6. Como Tu No Hay 2 fell 17% to 0.5.

Telemundo aired Cennet at 0.3 and 100 Dias Para Enamorarnos at 0.3, while a La Reina del Sur special got a 0.2. All three lost a tenth.

The CW scored a 0.2/1. Whose Line Is It Anyway? got a level 0.2 and Roswell, New Mexico dropped 50% to 0.1.