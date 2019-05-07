Primetime Ratings: Fox, NBC Share Monday Crown

Fox and NBC split the win in Monday prime, both networks posting a 1.0 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 4 share. Fox was powered by 9-1-1 and NBC had The Voice.

Both beat the 0.6/3 that CBS tallied.

Fox and NBC also shared the win last Monday.

The Resident season finale lost 11% for a 0.8 on Fox and 9-1-1 got a flat 1.1.

The Voice lost a tenth of a point at 1.1 from 8 to 10 p.m. on NBC while The Enemy Within rated a level 0.6.

On CBS, a Big Bang Theory repeat led into the Man With a Plan finale down 13% at 0.7. The Code did a 0.5 and Bull a 0.6, both dramas flat.

ABC scored a 0.5/2. The Bachelorette Reunion landed a 0.6 from 8 to 10 and The Fix did a flat 0.4.

Telemundo did a 0.5/2 as La Reina del Sur dropped 13% from last week for a 0.7.

Univision rated a 0.4/2.

The CW rated a 0.2/1. DC’s Legends of Tomorrow got a 0.3 and Arrow a 0.2, both dramas flat.