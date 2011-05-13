Primetime Ratings: Fox Nabs Thursday Win with Rising 'Idol' and 'Bones'

Fox won in the ratings race on Thursday night, nabbing a 4.8

rating/14 share in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. Both

the American Idol results show and Bones improved a tenth, to 6.2 and 3.4,

respectively.

CBS placed second with an overall 2.7/7. The Big Bang Theory was up 3% to a 3.2 followed

by fellow comedy Rules of Engagement, improving

a tenth to a 2.3. The season finale of CSI

saw an 18% jump to a 2.6, while The Mentalist

stayed flat at 2.6.

ABC netted a 2.4/7, with Wipeout

increasing 21% to a 1.7. Grey's

Anatomy fell 9% to a series low 3.2 and Private

Practice remained at 2.3.

NBC's night of comedies gave the network an overall 1.9/5. The

Community season finale remained at its

series low of 1.4. Following a repeat, The

Office fell another 9% following Steve Carell's earlier series departure to

a 3.2. Parks and Recreation was down

8% to a 2.4, with an encore episode immediately following at a 2.0. The Outsourced season finale remained at 1.5.

The CW earned an overall 1.0/3. The Vampire Diaries was up 8% to a 1.3, while Nikita fell a tenth to a 0.7.