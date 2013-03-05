Primetime Ratings: Fox Nabs Monday Win With Steady 'Following'

Fox nabbed the Monday night win as the recently renewed freshman

drama The Following held steady from

last week with a 2.8. Earlier, Bones fell

a tenth to a 2.2 to give the network an overall 2.5 rating/7 share for the

night, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

ABC followed closely behind, airing just the "Women Tell All"

episode of The Bachelor from 8-10

p.m., which was down 7% from last week to a 2.7. The network finished with an

overall 2.3/6.

NBC beat out CBS' repeats for third with a 1.8/5 with a

steady lineup. The two-hour The Biggest

Loser matched its 2.2 rating, while Deception

stayed at its series-low 1.1.

CBS' aired a night of repeats, except for a new episode of Rules of Engagement, which suffered on

the lineup, falling 29% to a 2.2. CBS finished with an overall 1.6/4.

The CW's The Carrie

Diaries was up a tenth among adults 18-49, while 90210 was steady with a 0.3. The CW earned an overall 0.4/1.