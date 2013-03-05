Primetime Ratings: Fox Nabs Monday Win With Steady 'Following'
Fox nabbed the Monday night win as the recently renewed freshman
drama The Following held steady from
last week with a 2.8. Earlier, Bones fell
a tenth to a 2.2 to give the network an overall 2.5 rating/7 share for the
night, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.
ABC followed closely behind, airing just the "Women Tell All"
episode of The Bachelor from 8-10
p.m., which was down 7% from last week to a 2.7. The network finished with an
overall 2.3/6.
NBC beat out CBS' repeats for third with a 1.8/5 with a
steady lineup. The two-hour The Biggest
Loser matched its 2.2 rating, while Deception
stayed at its series-low 1.1.
CBS' aired a night of repeats, except for a new episode of Rules of Engagement, which suffered on
the lineup, falling 29% to a 2.2. CBS finished with an overall 1.6/4.
The CW's The Carrie
Diaries was up a tenth among adults 18-49, while 90210 was steady with a 0.3. The CW earned an overall 0.4/1.
