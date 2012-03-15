Primetime Ratings: Fox Leads Wednesday as 'Idol' Slips Slightly
Fox unsurprisingly took the lead Wednesday night with an overall 5.3
rating/15 share in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. American Idol, this week against first-run
competition, slipped 7% from last week's 5.7.
CBS, in a distant second at an overall 2.8/8, saw Survivor
fall 9% from last week's season high to a 2.9. Criminal Minds returned from a week off down 10% to a 2.8. CSI also returned, up a tenth to a 2.7.
ABC returned much of its lineup from a week off for a
third-place 2.2/6. The Middle tumbled
20% to a 2.1, Suburgatory was down 9%
to a 2.1 and Modern Family slid 8% to
a 4.4 -- all hitting season lows. Happy
Endings bucked the trend, growing 20% from last week to a 2.4 with the
benefit of a new Modern Family lead-in.
Revenge for Real, in its second
episode, was down 14% to a 1.2.
NBC took some hard
hits as Are You There, Chelsea? dropped
33% to a series-low 1.0. Whitney matched
its series low, falling 13% to a 1.4. After the lone repeat of the night with Law & Order: SVU, Rock Center With Brian Williams
plummeted 40% to a series-low 0.6. The network earned an overall 0.8/2.
The CW ended the night with a 0.6/2. America's Next Top Model was down a tenth to a 0.5, while One Tree Hill remained steady at a 0.7.
