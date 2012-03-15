Primetime Ratings: Fox Leads Wednesday as 'Idol' Slips Slightly

Fox unsurprisingly took the lead Wednesday night with an overall 5.3

rating/15 share in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. American Idol, this week against first-run

competition, slipped 7% from last week's 5.7.

CBS, in a distant second at an overall 2.8/8, saw Survivor

fall 9% from last week's season high to a 2.9. Criminal Minds returned from a week off down 10% to a 2.8. CSI also returned, up a tenth to a 2.7.

ABC returned much of its lineup from a week off for a

third-place 2.2/6. The Middle tumbled

20% to a 2.1, Suburgatory was down 9%

to a 2.1 and Modern Family slid 8% to

a 4.4 -- all hitting season lows. Happy

Endings bucked the trend, growing 20% from last week to a 2.4 with the

benefit of a new Modern Family lead-in.

Revenge for Real, in its second

episode, was down 14% to a 1.2.

NBC took some hard

hits as Are You There, Chelsea? dropped

33% to a series-low 1.0. Whitney matched

its series low, falling 13% to a 1.4. After the lone repeat of the night with Law & Order: SVU, Rock Center With Brian Williams

plummeted 40% to a series-low 0.6. The network earned an overall 0.8/2.

The CW ended the night with a 0.6/2. America's Next Top Model was down a tenth to a 0.5, while One Tree Hill remained steady at a 0.7.