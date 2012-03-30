Primetime Ratings: Fox Leads as 'Touch' Holds Firm

In its second week

airing out of American Idol, Fox's new drama Touch lost 15% to

post a still-respectable 2.8 rating in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen

overnight numbers. American Idol drew a 4.2, up 5% from last week,

giving Fox the narrow victory with an overall 3.5/10.

CBS returned its

Thursday lineup after a few weeks off, earning a second-place 3.2/9. The Big

Bang Theory (which again beat Idol head-to-head), drew a season-low

4.5, down 13%. Rules of Engagement aired its first new episode since

last December, growing 4% to a 2.8. Person of Interest was down 3% to a

3.3 and The Mentalist fell 4% to a 2.7.

Facing increased

competition, NBC's Community and 30 Rock held steady at 1.7 and

1.5, respectively. Following an Office repeat, Up All Night was

down 13% to a series-low 1.3 and new drama Awake drew just a paltry 1.0,

down 17% and also its lowest-rated episode to date. The net finished in third

place with a 1.3/4.

ABC, which drew a

fourth-place 1.2/4, aired only a new episode of its new drama Missing,

which lost viewers for the third straight week and dropped 13% to a 1.4.

The Vampire

Diaries was

down two tenths in both demos, recording a 1.1 in the 18-49 demo, and a 1.2 in

A18-34. The Secret Circle fell to a 0.6 in both demos. The CW ended with an

overall 0.9/2.