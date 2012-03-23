Primetime Ratings: Fox Leads Thursday as 'Touch' Premiere Slips Below Preview
With the world premiere of Touch and American Idol,
Fox easily won Thursday night with an overall 3.6 rating/10 share in the 18-49
demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. Touch premiered at 9 p.m. to a 3.2, down 18% from its Wednesday,
Jan. 25 sneak preview. The Kiefer Sutherland drama retained 80% of its American Idol
lead-in, which posted a
4.0, down 13% from last week.
NBC saw double-digit drops across the board, landing in
third place with an overall 1.4/4. New drama Awake, at 10 p.m., fell 25% to a 1.2. Community slipped 23% from its return last week to a 1.7, while 30 Rock, airing two episodes at 8:30 and
9 p.m., dropped 25% to a 1.5 in both time periods. Up All Night also fell 18% to a 1.4.
ABC's new drama Missing
shed 24% to hit a 1.6 in its second episode. The network followed with
repeats of Grey's Anatomy and Private Practice for a fourth-place
1.2/3.
CBS earned second with its coverage of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament, posting an overall 2.3/7. (Due to the live nature of sports,
ratings are subject to higher than normal adjustments.)
The Vampire Diaries was
up a tenth to a 1.3 in the 18-49 demo, and even in A81-34 at 1.4. The Secret Circle was even at a 0.7. The
CW ended with an overall 1.0/3.
