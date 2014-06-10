Primetime Ratings: Fox Leads Monday As ‘MasterChef,’ ‘24’ Dip

Fox led the broadcasters on Monday with an overall 1.6 rating/5 share with adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. MasterChef was down 12% to a 1.5, while 24 dipped 11% to a 1.6.

Following a repeat of Last Comic Standing, NBC’s American Ninja Warrior was down 11% to a 1.7, as the network finished in second with a 1.5/5.

ABC tied with CBS for third with a 1.0/3. The 8 p.m. Bachelorette special, The Journey So Far, drew a 0.9, while the ABC News interview with Hillary Clinton drew a 1.0 (and 6.1 million total viewers) at 9 p.m. Mistresses was down 25% from last week’s premiere to a 0.9.

CBS aired repeats except for a special 48 Hours at 10 p.m., which drew a 0.9, down 25% from last week.

The CW rounded out the evening with a 0.5/1. Whose Line Is It Anyway? was up two tenths from last week to a 0.7, while Beauty and the Beast was even with last week’s 0.3.