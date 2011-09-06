Primetime Ratings: Fox Leads Monday With 'Hell's Kitchen'

Hell's Kitchen, despite falling 10% to a 2.6, led

Fox to a ratings victory over the other networks on Monday night with

an overall 2.0 rating/5 share in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight

numbers. Univision topped the English-language nets overall, drawing a 2.3/6.

ABC trailed behind with an overall 1.5/4. Bachelor Pad also fell 10% to a 1.8.

CBS repeats edged out NBC for the third spot, giving the

network an overall 1.3/5.

NBC aired its special Children of 9/11 at 10 p.m., which netted a 1.1 and drew 3.5

million total viewers. The network earned an overall 0.9/2.

The CW aired all repeats for a 0.2/1.