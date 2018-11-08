Primetime Ratings: Fox Grabs Title With Robust ‘Empire’

Fox won the Wednesday ratings race, riding Empire to a 1.3/5. That was a little better than NBC’s 1.2/5.

Most shows were up, compared with their Halloween-impacted ratings a week before.

Empire climbed 25% to a 1.5 and Star grew 22% to 1.1.

On NBC, Chicago Med grew 9% to 1.2 and Chicago Fire went up 8% to 1.3, before Chicago P.D. was a flat 1.1.

ABC and CBS did 1.1/5s.

On ABC, The Goldbergs shot up 30% for a 1.3 and American Housewife went up 22% to 1.1. Modern Family escalated 17% for a 1.4 while Single Parents went up 11% for a 1.0. A Million Little Things went down 13% for a 0.7.

CBS had Survivor up 23% to 1.6 and SEAL Team up 13% to 0.9, then Criminal Minds north 14% to 0.8.

The CW was at 0.4/2. Riverdale slipped 20% to 0.4 and All American was a level 0.3.

Telemundo and Univision both had a 0.4/2.