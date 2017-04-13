Primetime Ratings: Fox, ‘Empire’ Tops on Slow Night

On a repeat-heavy Wednesday, Fox won the primetime ratings race with a 1.6 rating/6 share among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. Shots Fired slipped a tenth to a 0.9, while Empire jumped a tenth to a 2.3.

CBS came in second with a 1.1/4, followed by ABC at 1.0/4, NBC at 0.8/3, The CW at 0.2/1 and Spanish-language broadcasters Univision at 0.5/2 and Telemundo at 0.6/2.

CBS’ Survivor matched last week’s 1.7, while Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders did a 0.9 in one hour and a 0.8 in the next (last week’s episode pulled in a 0.7).

ABC aired repeats of its comedies, followed by a flat Designated Survivor at 1.1.

NBC and The CW aired repeats.