PrimetimeRatings: Fox Edges Out NBC to Win as 'Glee' Rebounds From Series Low

After tying last

week, Fox was able to edge out NBC for the Tuesday win with an overall 2.4

rating/7 share in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. Glee

rebounded from last week's series low, improving by 13% to a 2.7. New Girl

dropped another tenth to a 2.6.

NBC took second

with a 2.3/6. The Voice fell a tenth to a 3.2, while Fashion Star

was up a tenth to a 1.6. Earlier, The Biggest Loser was flat with

another 2.2.

The CW premiered

new series The L.A. Complex to a paltry 0.3 rating and just 646,000

viewers. 90210 fell a tenth from its last episode in March to a 0.6. The

network finished with an overall 0.5/1.

ABC took third

place with a 2.0/6. CougarTown improved by a tenth to

a 1.5. The Dancing With the Stars results show was up a tenth from its

last airing. Private Practice rebounded from last week's series low to a

2.2, a 29% improvement.

CBS' repeats

landed the network in fourth place with a 1.7/5.