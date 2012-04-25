PrimetimeRatings: Fox Edges Out NBC to Win as 'Glee' Rebounds From Series Low
After tying last
week, Fox was able to edge out NBC for the Tuesday win with an overall 2.4
rating/7 share in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. Glee
rebounded from last week's series low, improving by 13% to a 2.7. New Girl
dropped another tenth to a 2.6.
NBC took second
with a 2.3/6. The Voice fell a tenth to a 3.2, while Fashion Star
was up a tenth to a 1.6. Earlier, The Biggest Loser was flat with
another 2.2.
The CW premiered
new series The L.A. Complex to a paltry 0.3 rating and just 646,000
viewers. 90210 fell a tenth from its last episode in March to a 0.6. The
network finished with an overall 0.5/1.
ABC took third
place with a 2.0/6. CougarTown improved by a tenth to
a 1.5. The Dancing With the Stars results show was up a tenth from its
last airing. Private Practice rebounded from last week's series low to a
2.2, a 29% improvement.
CBS' repeats
landed the network in fourth place with a 1.7/5.
