Primetime Ratings: Fox Doubles Runner-Up Score

Fox was the big winner in the Wednesday ratings race, the Gordon Ramsay shows leading the network to a 1.0 in viewers 18-49, and a 5 share. That beat CBS at 0.5/3.

MasterChef did a 0.9 on Fox and Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back a 1.0. Both shows were down a tenth of a point from last week, when 24 Hours to Hell and Back premiered.

CBS had repeated dramas, then Code Black at a flat 0.7.

ABC and NBC were both at 0.5/2.

On ABC, it was repeated comedies leading into a Shark Tank rerun.

On NBC, a couple World of Dance repeats led into Reverie, down 20% at 0.4.

Telemundo rated a 0.5/3 and Univision a 0.5/2.

The CW was at 0.2/1. A Supergirl rerun gave way to The Originals at a level 0.3.