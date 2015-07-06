Primetime Ratings: Fox Dominates Sunday With Women’s World Cup

Fox’s coverage of the Women’s World Cup final Sunday, as the U.S. defeated Japan, earned a 6.4 rating, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. The post-game show earned a 4.7 and Fox finished ahead of the pack with a 5.3 rating/18 share.

The Women's World Cup final set a metered market record with a 15.2 rating/27 share, passing the 1999 Women's World Cup final for the highest rating for a soccer game in the U.S.

ABC finished in a distant second with a 1.0/3. Celebrity Family Feud dipped 21% to a 1.5 and BattleBots fell 14% to a 1.2.

CBS came in at third with a 0.9/3. Big Brother dipped 11% from last week to a 1.6, tying a series low.

NBC earned a 0.8/3, with its scheduled programming of the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series being rain delayed to the 11 p.m. hour.