Primetime Ratings: Fox Coverage of 2011 MLB All-Stars Down 8% From Last Year

Updated at 5:49 p.m.

Fox's coverage of the 2011 MLB All-Stars Game earned a 6.9 rating, down 8% from last year's 7.5. The game, which took place in Phoenix, Ariz., drew an average 11 million viewers, falling from last year's 12.1 million and a total 25.9 million total viewers.

On a week-to-week basis, NBC's live America's

Got Talent fell to a 4.0, but was up 21% from last year's broadcast that ran against the 2010 MLB All-Stars Game. The network earned an overall 3.1/9.

ABC followed with an overall 1.4/4. 101 Ways to Leave a Game Show fell 16% from last week's series high

to hit 1.6. Combat Hospital also fell

27% to a 0.8, its series low.

Both CBS (1.3/4) and the CW (0.2/1) aired repeats.