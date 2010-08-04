Primetime Ratings: Fox Cooks Up Another Win

Fox won the ratings race Tuesday night in the key 18-49 demo with a 2.9 rating/9 share, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. Hell's Kitchen was the night's highest-rated program posting a 3.2, a best for the summer. The second episode of MasterChef held steady with its premiere at a 2.7.

NBC posted a 2.1/6 and won the night in total viewers, with America's Got Talent pulling in an audience of 10.2 million. Breakthrough with Tony Robbins dropped 13% to a 0.7/2.

ABC also posted a 2.1/6 to tie for second. The season premiere of Shaq Vs. was up 12% over last year to a 1.9/6., though down from its lead-in Wipeout (2.9/9).

CBS, in repeats, was third with a 1.2/4.

CW was fourth with a 0.4/1. The premiere of 18 to Life was down from its lead-in, a repeat of last week's underperforming Plain Jane.