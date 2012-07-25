Primetime Ratings: Fox Cooks Up Another Tuesday Win

Fox won another Tuesday with an overall 2.6 rating/7 share in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. Hell's Kitchen was even with last week with a 2.6 and MasterChef rose two tenths to post a 2.6 as well.

NBC came in second with a 2.2/7. The second season finale of Love In the Wild drew a 1.3, which was even with last week and down a tenth from last summer's finale. America's Got Talent was up a tenth to a 2.7.

ABC was in fourth with a 0.8/2. NY Med was down a tenth from last week to a 1.1. Trust Us With Your Life drew a 0.6 for its two episodes, both down three tenths from last week.

CBS' repeats landed the network in third with a 1.1/3.

The CW finished with a 0.2/1. L.A. Complex was down a tenth to a 0.2.