Primetime Ratings: Fox Cooking Shows Down, Still Wins Tuesday

Fox was able to win Tuesday with an overall 2.6 rating/7 share in the adults 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. MasterChef was down a tenth from last week's season high to a 2.7. Hell's Kitchen was down 14% from to a 2.5.

NBC took second with a 1.9/5. Its coverage of the 2012 Democratic National Convention drew a 1.3 at 10 p.m., even with its first day of coverage of the Republican National Convention last Tuesday. Earlier, America's Got Talent was also even with another 2.4.

CBS' coverage of the convention posted a 0.6 at 10 p.m., the same as last Tuesday. The network finished in third with a 0.9/3.

ABC posted a 0.7 rating for its convention coverage, up two tenths from last Tuesday. ABC took fourth with a 0.7/2.

The CW aired repeats for a 0.3/1.

(Note: Due to the live nature of the Democratic National Convention coverage, ratings are only approximate.)