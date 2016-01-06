Primetime Ratings: Fox Comedy Block Shows Life

CBS won the broadcast ratings race Tuesday, scoring a 2.1 among people 18-49, according to Nielsen’s overnights, with a 7 share. NBC was runner-up at 1.6/5, then Fox, featuring a new Tuesday comedy block, at 1.1/4. ABC showed a 1.0/3 and CW, in repeats, at 0.3/1.

For CBS, NCIS did a 2.6, up 24% from its last airing, then NCIS: New Orleans was up 41% at 2.4. Limitless kept up the hot streak at 1.4, up 8%.

On NBC, Hollywood Game Night did a 1.2. Chicago Med posted a 1.9, down 10% from its last original airing, and Chicago Fire was also down 10% at 1.8.

The New Girl season premiere on Fox showed a 1.4, up from 1.1 at its finale last spring, then Grandfathered did a 1.0, up 11% from its last first-run airing. Brooklyn Nine-Nine rated a 1.2 (it had a 1.7 when it last aired a fresh episode, though that was on a Sunday leading out of football), and The Grinder grew 14% to 0.8.

ABC had repeated comedies 8-9 p.m., then Shark Tank did a 1.2 before spinoff Beyond the Tank debuted to a 1.1.