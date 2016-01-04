Primetime Ratings: Fox Comedies Start Slow

NBC won big with Sunday Night Football on Sunday, posting a 5.7 rating in 18-49, according to Nielsen overnights, with a 17 share on the night. That easily topped CBS’ 2.5/7, while Fox showed a 1.9/5 and ABC a 0.7/2. Fox debuted the comedies Cooper Barrett’s Guide to Surviving Life, at a 1.2, and Bordertown at 1.1.

Sunday Night Football ratings grew 33% over the previous week.

On CBS, 60 Minutes rode an NFL overrun to an average 4.2 before Undercover Boss averaged a 1.7. CBS then aired repeats.

On Fox, The Simpsons had a 2.0 and Family Guy, sandwiched between the newbie comedies, a 1.7.

On ABC, America’s Funniest Home Videos averaged a 1.1, then the season premiere of period-piece comedy Galavant a 0.9 before ABC went to repeats.