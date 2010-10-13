Primetime Ratings: Fox, CBS Win Tuesday

Despite the pull of the Chilean miner rescues, most rookie broadcast shows managed to hold steady Tuesday night, with veteran programming enjoying some gains as well.

Fox and CBS tied for the night with an overall 3.3/9 with adults 18-49, marking the first time CBS has topped a Tuesday night this season. The net also pulled the most total viewers for the evening with 15.6 million.

On Fox, Glee was up a tick to a 4.6/12 with the key adults demo, as was Raising Hope with a 2.6/7 and 6.3 million viewers. Running Wilde, however, was down 12% this week to a 1.5/4 with adults 18-49 and 3.5 million viewers.

CBS' drama lineup was up across the board, with NCIS up 5% from last week to a 3.9/11 with key adults, NCIS: LA up a tenth to a 3.5/9 and The Good Wife also up a tenth to a 2.6/7.

ABC followed, with No Ordinary Family continuing to fall, down 15% to a preliminary 2.3/6 with adults 18-49 and 7.7 million viewers. Dancing With the Stars results show was up 3% with key adults to a 3.4/9. Detroit 1-8-7 was up a tenth of a point to a 1.8/5 and 7.4 million viewers.

On NBC, The Biggest Loser gained a tenth, up to a 2.6/7 and 7 million viewers. Parenthood slipped slightly, though enough to mark a series low 2.0/5 with the key adults demo and 4.7 million viewers.

The CW picked up the rear, with the Life Unexpected/One Tree Hill crossover keeping ratings with adults 18-49 flat at 0.8/2 and 1.0/3, respectively, though Life Unexpected did enjoy a boost in total viewers to a session high 1.7 million.