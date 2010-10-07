Primetime Ratings: Fox, CBS Top Wednesday; NBC Struggles

Fox and CBS tied for first place Wednesday night at

a 3.1 rating/9 share with adults 18-49, though ratings drops across the board once

again marked the evening.

Fox managed to emerge unscathed Wednesday night,

with its two-hour Hell's Kitchen up 7% from last week to a 3.1/9 with

adults 18-49. CBS' Survivor: Nicaragua was also up a tick to a 3.6/11

with the same demo.

The rest of CBS' programming did not fare as well--Criminal

Minds dropped 3% from last week to a 3.5/9 with adults 18-49 and The

Defenders stumbled down to a 2.1/6 and 9.29 million viewers, a 16%

drop from last week and CBS' lowest-rated telecast in the time slot since

2003.

ABC came in second with The Whole Truth

evading cancelation (for now) with a substantial 17% increase to a 1.4/4 with

key adults and 4.5 million viewers. The net's comedy block was a mixed bag,

with The Middle down 5% to 2.4/8, newcomer Better With You up a

tenth to 2.3/7 with adults 18-49 and Modern Family staying flat vs. last

week. Cougar Town enjoyed a jump in the numbers, up 11% to a 3.1/8 and

7.2 million viewers.

In was NBC, whose Undercovers continued to

suffer as it fell another tenth this week, down to a 1.5/4 with adults 18-49

and 6.2 million viewers. Law & Order: SVU fell 11% to a 2.5/7 with

the same demo and Law & Order: Los Angeles struggled in its second

week, dropping 25% with adults 18-49 to a 2.4/7 and 8.2 million viewers. But

despite the slump, LOLA still managed to take the top slot in the 10

p.m. hour.

On the CW, Hellcats couldn't hold its form and tumbled 25% with

adults 18-49 to a 0.9/3; the cheer drama was also down in its target women

18-34 demo to a 1.6. America's Next Top Model pulled a 1.3/4 with adults

18-49 and 2.9 million viewers.