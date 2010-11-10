Primetime Ratings: Fox, CBS Tie for Tuesday

Fox and CBS tied for the top Tuesday night, with each pulling an overall 3.2 rating/9 share with adults to 18-49. CBS, however, easily took the lead with total viewers at 15.8 million.

With its last night of originals on Oct. 26 due to last week's election coverage, Fox saw a mixed bag. Glee fell 8% to a 4.5 rating with adults 18-49, while Raising Hope was up a tenth to a 2.6. Running Wilde, which aired its last new episode on Oct. 19, was up 18% to a 1.3 rating.

Despite its tie for first, CBS' lineup was down across the board vs. Oct. 26. NCIS was down 5% to a 3.9 rating with the key adults demo. NCIS:LA fell a tenth to a 3.3 and The Good Wife dropped 8% to a 2.2 with adults 18-49.

On ABC, Dancing With the Stars results show climbed 6% from last week to a 3.4 with key adults. No Ordinary Family as also up, gaining 10% from it's last new episode on Oct. 26 to a 2.2 rating. Detroit 1-8-7 pulled a 1.8 with adults 18-49, down a tenth.

NBC followed, with The Biggest Loser steady with last week at a 2.4 with adults 18-49. Parentood was up slightly vs. Oct. 26 to a 2.1 with the same demo.

On the CW, One Tree Hill was down a tick from last week to a 0.8 rating, as was Life Unexpected, which fell to a 0.7 with adults 18-49.