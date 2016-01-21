Primetime Ratings: Fox, CBS Split Win on Slow Night

Fox and CBS split the Wednesday ratings title, both putting up a 1.7 in viewers 18-49, and a 5 share, according to Nielsen’s overnights. Then came ABC and NBC, at 1.5/5, and The CW at 0.9/3.

American Idol did a 2.4, down 4% from last week, then Second Chance a 1.0 for Fox, off 17% from its debut a week before.

On CBS, 2 Broke Girls posted a 1.7 and Mike & Molly a 1.6, both flat with last week. Criminal Minds too was flat, at 2.0, while Code Black was a rare program to show a gain, up 8% to 1.4.

ABC had The Middle at 1.8, down 5%, and The Goldbergs at a flat 2.0, then a repeat of Modern Family before Black-ish slipped 11% to 1.7. American Crime then did a 1.0, off 9%.

On NBC, Mysteries of Laura rated a flat 1.2 and Law & Order: SVU a 1.7, down 15%. Chicago P.D. fell a steep 25% to a 1.5.

CW’s Arrow returned to a 1.1, up 10% from its previous original airing last month, while Supernatural was flat at 0.7.