Primetime Ratings: Fox, CBS Split a Slow Sunday

Fox's repeats tied with CBS for first on a slow Sunday (CBS

had more overall viewers) with an overall 1.2 rating/4 share with adults 18-49.

For CBS, Big Brother rose 11% from last Sunday to a 2.1.





ABC and NBC also tied with a 0.9/3. ABC's Celebrity Wife

Swap fell 10% to a series-low 0.9 while Whodunnit? remained flat at

a 1.0.





NBC's Crossing Lines was even with last week with a

0.6.



