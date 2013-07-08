Primetime Ratings: Fox, CBS Split a Slow Sunday
Fox's repeats tied with CBS for first on a slow Sunday (CBS
had more overall viewers) with an overall 1.2 rating/4 share with adults 18-49.
For CBS, Big Brother rose 11% from last Sunday to a 2.1.
ABC and NBC also tied with a 0.9/3. ABC's Celebrity Wife
Swap fell 10% to a series-low 0.9 while Whodunnit? remained flat at
a 1.0.
NBC's Crossing Lines was even with last week with a
0.6.
