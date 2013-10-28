Trending

Primetime Ratings: Fox Beats NBC With World Series

In the battle of live sports, Fox's coverage of the fourth game of the 2013 World Series lead the night an overall 5.1 rating/13 share (inflated due to NFL overrun) with adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

The game drew a 10.5 overnight HH rating, which was the best for a non-clinching Game 4 since 2009. Fox will release official numbers later on Monday.

NBC came in second with a 4.5/11, with Sunday Night Football, which NBC will release official numbers for on Tuesday. Football Night in America drew a 2.8. 

CBS and ABC tied third with a 1.5/4. CBS' lineup was skewed in some markets due to NFL overrun. The Amazing Race fell 11% to a 1.7, The Good Wife was even with a 1.4 and The Mentalist rose 8% to a 1.3.

ABC's Once Upon a Time was up a tenth to a 2.2, Revenge was flat with last week's 1.5 and Betrayal upticked a tenth to a 1.0.