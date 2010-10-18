Primetime Ratings: Football Tops Baseball Playoffs

Football beat out baseball for the top spot in the ratings race Sunday night, with NBC taking the win for Sunday Night Football over Fox's game two of the NLCS, according to overnight Nielsen numbers.

SNF's Colts v. Redskins match-up scored a preliminary 6.5 rating/16 share with adults 18-49 from 8:30-11 p.m (non-time zone adjusted). The overall 13.2/20 metered market rating was the best primetime overnight against MLB's NLCS in 13 years and a 10% jump over last year's week six game.

Fox's Giants v. Phillies NLCS game earned a preliminary 2.2/6 with adults 18-49, though because of the live programming those numbers are subject to significant revision. But a half-hour of football overrun from 7-7:30 p.m. boosted the net to second place for the night at a 3.3/9.

On CBS (3.0/8 overall, good for third place) The Amazing Race slipped 11% to a 3.4/9, Undercover Boss fell 5% to a 3.5/9 and CSI: Miami was up a tick to a 2.8/7.

ABC trailed at a 2.6/7 for the night. Extreme Makeover: Home Edition was on par with last week at a 2.3/6, Desperate Housewives dropped a tenth to a 3.8/9 and Brothers & Sisters tied last week's fall low at a 2.7/7.