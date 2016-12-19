Primetime Ratings: Football Stays Strong for NBC

Sunday Night Football paced NBC to a big win on the night, the network doing a 6.3 in adults 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 20 share.

CBS scored a 2.1/7, ABC a 1.1/4 and Fox a 0.6/2.

SNF’s pre-game tallied a 3.8 before the game, Dallas Cowboys versus Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which did a 7.0, down 9% from last week.

CBS had 60 Minutes at 2.8, obliterating last week’s 1.1, then NCIS: Los Angeles was flat at 1.4. Madam Secretary skyrocketed 57% to 1.1 while Elementary shot up 60% to 0.8, both benefiting from their regular lead-in after last week's Dick Van Dyke special.

ABC’s annual broadcast of The Sound of Music, about the unlikely romance between a flighty governess and an uptight widower with many, many musically gifted children, did a 1.1, up 10% from last year.

Fox’s Breakthrough Prize scored a 0.7 before repeated comedies.