Primetime Ratings: Football Powers NBC

NBC notched an easy win Sunday, as Sunday Night Football led the network to a 5.2 rating in adults 18-49 across prime, according to Nielsen’s overnights, and a 16 share. CBS, benefitting from an NFL overrun, scored a 2.2/7. Fox had a 1.1/3 and ABC a 0.8/3.

Denver Broncos-Oakland Raiders did a 5.5 out of a 3.7 pregame. Last week’s Sunday Night Football, which had the World Series among the competition, scored a 6.1.

Aided by that NFL warm-up, 60 Minutes drew a 2.1, well up from last week’s 1.3. NCIS: Los Angeles did a 1.3, up 8%. Madam Secretary was up 13% to a 0.9 while Elementary was a flat 0.6.

Lacking an NFL lead-in to prime, Fox’s Bob’s Burgers did a 1.0, down 38% from its last airing two weeks ago, while The Simpsons’ 1.4 was down 13%. Son of Zorn dropped 10% to 0.9 and Family Guy was a flat 1.2, before Last Man on Earth was a flat 0.9.

ABC’s America’s Funniest Home Videos climbed 25% to 1.0 and Once Upon a Time grew 22% to 1.1. Secrets & Lies was a flat 0.6 while Quantico finished down 14% at 0.6.