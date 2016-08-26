Primetime Ratings: Football Paces NBC to Win

NBC won Thursday night among the broadcast networks, putting up a 1.6 rating in adults 18-49, per Nielsen’s overnights, with a 6 share.

CBS did a 1.4/5, ABC and Fox a 0.8/3, and The CW at 0.2/1.

NBC had pre-season NFL football throughout prime, with the Atlanta Falcons facing the Miami Dolphins.

CBS saw Big Brother, with repeats on either side, climb 6% to 1.9.

On ABC, BattleBots did a flat 0.8 and $100,000 Pyramid a 0.7; the latter rated a 1.0 in its last airing.

CW had a repeat leading into Beauty and the Beast at 0.2, down a tenth from its last original airing.