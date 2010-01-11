Primetime Ratings: Football Overrun Boosts Gigantic 'Simpsons'

The Packers/Cardinals overtime playoff game pushed into primetime and produced a gigantically rated episode of The Simpsons and a big night overall for Fox. The ratings for the two hour premiere of NBC's Chuck were up 7% from its Ffall 2008 premiere.

The Fox results are preliminary and subject to more than the typical revision. That being the case, the 450th episode of The Simpsons is poised to have its most highly rated episode in 5 years (since 2/6/05 following the Super Bowl), and Fox's entire Sunday night will likely break records.

