Primetime Ratings: Football Leads NBC to Win

NBC took a ratings-rich Sunday title, posting a 4.9 rating in viewers 18-49, and a 17 share. That topped CBS’ 2.6/9.

With much of the country discussing football, and President Trump’s take on the players who don’t stand for the national anthem, NBC’s Football Night in America grew 45% to 3.2, while Sunday Night Football fell 17% to 5.3.

On CBS, an NFL overrun did a 5.5 and 60 Minutes a 2.5, up 92%. The network had the Emmys the week before. The premiere of Star Trek: Discovery, starting at 8:48, did a 1.6. There were 9.6 million total viewers. After last night’s series premiere, episodes will now debut on CBS All Access. Repeats of NCIS: Los Angeles and Madam Secretary closed out prime.

Fox did a 1.0/4. Repeated comedies led into Who Shot Biggie and Tupac? at 1.1.

ABC was at 0.8/3. A repeat of America’s Funniest Home Videos did a 0.7, then Celebrity Family Feud rated a 1.0. The finale of Steve Harvey’s Funderdome went up 33% to 0.8 while the finale of $100,000 Pyramid grew 20% to 0.6.