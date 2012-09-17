Primetime Ratings: Football Helps NBC Dominate Sunday

NBC easily won Sunday with an overall 6.5 rating/17 share in the adults 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. The San Francisco 49ers' victory over the Detroit Lions drew a 7.6 fast-affiliate rating from 8:30-11 p.m., well below last week's 9.8 (down 22%). NBC will release final numbers later Monday. Football Night in America drew a 4.8, up a tenth from last week.

CBS, which offset its primetime lineup by 30 minutes in Eastern and Central time zones, aired just a new Big Brother, which was up two tenths to a 2.3. The network took second with a 2.5/7.

Fox (2.0/5) and ABC (0.7/2) aired repeats.